How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Atom-Based Asus Eee PC 901 Specs; WiMax Version in the Works

Long unofficially official, Asus is finally showing off its Atom-based Eee PC 901, which is remarkably speedier than the 900 with a 1.6GHz Diamondville processor. Expected to launch tomorrow, besides the predicted addition of Bluetooth, the specs are otherwise the same: 1GB RAM, memory card slot, 12GB of storage for the Windows XP flavor, 20 for Linux. Asus is promising four to six hours of battery life. There is a WiMax version in the works (it's being shown at the WiMax Expo), but it's a little further out. No pricing yet, but we'd heard US$650 earlier. [PC World]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles