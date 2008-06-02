Atom-Based Asus Eee PC 901 Specs; WiMax Version in the Works

Long unofficially official, Asus is finally showing off its Atom-based Eee PC 901, which is remarkably speedier than the 900 with a 1.6GHz Diamondville processor. Expected to launch tomorrow, besides the predicted addition of Bluetooth, the specs are otherwise the same: 1GB RAM, memory card slot, 12GB of storage for the Windows XP flavor, 20 for Linux. Asus is promising four to six hours of battery life. There is a WiMax version in the works (it's being shown at the WiMax Expo), but it's a little further out. No pricing yet, but we'd heard US$650 earlier. [PC World]