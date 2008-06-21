ATI Radeon HD 4850 Graphics Card Onsale Now

With ATI's latest Radeon graphics card already getting benchmarked, I guess cardmakers decided it was silly to wait until June 25 for the official unveil—pretty much everybody is popping the Radeon HD 4850 right now—they're all over Newegg and assorted other merchants. Built on a 55nm process with 512MB of DDR3 memory running at 1986MHz and a clock speed of 625MHz, it's got 480 stream processors (480 was old number, it's actually 800) and support CrossFireX up to four graphics cards. While the MSRP is US$199, you can pick one up for about US$174.99 after rebate. [Newegg]