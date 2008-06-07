How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

ASUSTeK and RealTek Collaborate on Wireless USB Monitors

Wireless monitors are in their infancy now, but ASUS and Realtek are teaming up to make a new product series based on Wireless USB. The monitor has an integrated Wireless USB module from Realtek—a technology that's also just barely making it mainstream—and will be able to pair with a Wireless USB Host Wire Adaptor or Wireless Host Controller Interface that's plugged into your PC. Unless you really, really need a wireless monitor, hold out until reviews come in to see if it's worth your money. [Yahoo]

