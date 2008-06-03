Asus showed us its newest U6 fashion laptop, trimmed with bamboo to give it an eco-friendly nature vibe. It works—the thing is exceptionally elegant, and you'll pay for that: the thing will ring up at around US$2000. But what happened to the all-bamboo Asus EcoBook? Apparently, it's tough to pull off heat management. No way, really? Building laptops entirely out of wood is not a good idea? Whatever, we're actually pretty satisfied with this compromise. Have a look:
Asus Reveals Bamboo-Trimmed U6, Ditches All-Bamboo EcoBook Concept
Trending Stories Right Now
Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit
One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.