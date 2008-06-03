Asus Reveals Bamboo-Trimmed U6, Ditches All-Bamboo EcoBook Concept

Asus showed us its newest U6 fashion laptop, trimmed with bamboo to give it an eco-friendly nature vibe. It works—the thing is exceptionally elegant, and you'll pay for that: the thing will ring up at around US$2000. But what happened to the all-bamboo Asus EcoBook? Apparently, it's tough to pull off heat management. No way, really? Building laptops entirely out of wood is not a good idea? Whatever, we're actually pretty satisfied with this compromise. Have a look: