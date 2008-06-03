How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Asus Reveals Bamboo-Trimmed U6, Ditches All-Bamboo EcoBook Concept

Asus showed us its newest U6 fashion laptop, trimmed with bamboo to give it an eco-friendly nature vibe. It works—the thing is exceptionally elegant, and you'll pay for that: the thing will ring up at around US$2000. But what happened to the all-bamboo Asus EcoBook? Apparently, it's tough to pull off heat management. No way, really? Building laptops entirely out of wood is not a good idea? Whatever, we're actually pretty satisfied with this compromise. Have a look:

bamboo u6bamboo u6bamboo u6bamboo u6bamboo u6bamboo u6bamboo u6bamboo u6bamboo u6bamboo u6bamboo u6bamboo u6

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles