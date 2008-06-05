ASUS Previews HDMI Sound Card With Hidden Video Talents

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Xonar HDAV 1.3 might the first sound card to claim to full HDMI 1.3a support, but ASUS has a few more tricks up their sleeves that could make it interesting to non-audiophiles. The Xonar is capable of performing some corrective post-processing effects on HD video with its "Splendid HD" chip, saving precious CPU cycles.

The guys over at AnandTech got a brief hands-on at Computex and tested the noise reduction and contrast filters, which performed as advertised. The card also fully supports DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby TrueHD for Blu-ray, which makes the Xonar an attractive solution for home theatre DIYers. ASUS plans to ship the card in July, but there's no word on pricing yet.

