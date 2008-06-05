ASUS Laptop With Built-In Projector Raises PowerPoint Threat to "Critical"

Tucked away in a quiet corner at Computex, ASUS is showing a nondescript laptop with a built-in pico projector. Tiny projectors have made various appearances at the tech show so far, most recently from Foxconn, but no other company has incorporated them into existing products, or for that matter shown many compelling applications for them other than in bulky and unrealistic mobile phones. ASUS has provided the first example of what could be a fantastic use for this burgeoning new tech.

For now though, the execution doesn't seem great. The staff at PC Perspective, who were the first to lay eyes on the device, couldn't tell much about the exact specs of the projection unit but judging by the photo below (and the capabilities of other miniature projectors) the images won't exactly be dazzling. The camera is also built into the top of the bezel, which creates two pretty big chunks of wasted space. Speculative reservations aside, built-in projection capability could have serious potential in the business world, so ASUS may be on to something.



[PC Perspective]