ASUS is following in the steps of other Taiwanese companies HTC and Giga-Byte and making its own UI wrapper on top of Windows Mobile. In this case, ASUS's Glide might be—in this humble monkey's opinion—worse looking than Windows Mobile 6.1 itself, with clashing fonts, amateurish themes and backgrounds and a general discontinuity that isn't found in HTC's efforts. It does have a launcher, a photo app and a DJ program, which is probably useful for somebody somewhere. [Asus via Mobile Tech Review]