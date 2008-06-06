Asus Eee TV (Too Far?)

There's no doubt, Asus really shook up the technology market with their Eee PC mini-laptop. And to parlay the Eee's success into a success for all of their electronics, Asus came up with a plan. Just call everything the Eee! Here's Asus' new Eee TV that was spotted at Computex, described only as a "rather plain looking LCD TV playing the Blu-ray version of Pixar's Cars." If it runs US$299, sign us up. Otherwise, we're getting a bit confused as to the eeexact definition of the word... [engadget China]