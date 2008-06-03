Asus Eee Box B202: Our First Look, Plus Official Specs (Only US$300)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The other toy Asus brought for us to look at is their upcoming Eee Box, which will launch mid-July in the US. Running on a 1.6GHz Atom processor, it comes in Windows XP and Linux versions, both of which are blissfully cheap: US$269 for the base 1GB RAM, 80GB storage Linux model, $299 for XP. Memory and storage are configurable, running from 512MB to 2GB, and 80GB to 250GB, respectively. 802.11n is standard, and it has a pleasant number of ports—serious potential as a TV streamer box (as commenters have pointed out, lack of optical drive and HDMI out is definitely limiting here). We didn't get to see it in action, but it's definitely a cute, well-built package for the money. All the dirty details below.

