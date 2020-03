These watches sit somewhere between the confusing displays of Tokyo Flash digital watches and the amazing mechanical-digital Meccanica DG. Inside they have two wheels that spin relative to a marker line: and that's where you peek to work out how many hours and minutes of the work day remain (that's the main reason for wearing a watch, yes?). It's all a bit 1970s tech, and rather cool. Available now for about US$70. [BBGadgets]