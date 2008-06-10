Are You Going to Get the iPhone 3G?



Giz camp is divided. Some here are going to get the new iPhone 3G because of the new speed, the GPS, and, hummm... ahh... new design? Whatever. Others will not get it. I belong to the latter camp. I was really expecting more storage, at least 32GB. Or 64GB. I would have been happy to pay for it. And what about a new camera? Anyway, since I can live a little longer without 3G, I'll wait for that. But what about you? Are you going to get the new iPhone 3G? Tell us in the comments.

