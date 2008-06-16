Apple's Sydney Store Gets Uncovered

iPhoneAE got themselves some pretty nice shots of the new Sydney Apple Store being uncovered last night. The store - which opens on Thursday night - had been hiding under a big blue sign telling potential visitors to "Drop in soon".
As expected, there's a lot of glass and a big Apple logo.
Giz AU will be attending a special media preview of the Apple store on Wednesday morning. I'll try and get photos online as quickly as possible for all you rabid Apple fans, so come back Wednesday morning for more. And hit iPhoneAE for a front-on shot of the new store as well.