How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Apple's Sydney Store Gets Uncovered

apple202tj1-20080616-002012.jpg

iPhoneAE got themselves some pretty nice shots of the new Sydney Apple Store being uncovered last night. The store - which opens on Thursday night - had been hiding under a big blue sign telling potential visitors to "Drop in soon".

As expected, there's a lot of glass and a big Apple logo.

Giz AU will be attending a special media preview of the Apple store on Wednesday morning. I'll try and get photos online as quickly as possible for all you rabid Apple fans, so come back Wednesday morning for more. And hit iPhoneAE for a front-on shot of the new store as well.

[Sydney Apple Store on Giz and iPhone AE]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles