Apple's WWDC event is only a couple days away, but if you want to know whether you should take the afternoon off on Monday in order to wait in line for a 3G iPhone, you're going to want to read our liveblog. The official event starts at 10 AM Pacific (1PM Eastern) (AU: or 3am AEST) but we'll be lining up early like we always do, giving live updates of the sweaty journalists and even sweatier developers. Will the 3G iPhone really make an appearance? How about Snow Leopard? Find out next Monday.

AU: We're going to be running the US liveblog LIVE on our site at 3am next Tuesday morning (Monday night). If you're slightly crazy, an insomiac or an Apple fanboy, make sure you stay up late to check it out. Please? I don't want to get up that early for nothing...