Apple WWDC Liveblog Coverage

We're here in San Francisco, trying to get a few hours sleep in what could be described as the worst hotel we've ever stayed at, before heading down to Moscone Centre tomorrow morning to cover Apple's WWDC event. Plan on hitting up our Liveblog, before the event starts for play-by-play coverage of what's going on outside. Then stay along for our usual fast and furious work during the Stevenote, which will be followed up by in depth coverage of the day's announcements. See you soon!

AU: We'll be refeeding the liveblog through our own liveblog page, complete with Aussie notes and analysis. If you're up at that ungodly hour of the morning, make sure you check it out!