Apple Store Sydney Opening: They're Still Clapping

Ron Johnson is addressing the press, giving an overview of Apple Stores history. The Sydney store is the 215th store, first in the southern hemisphere. Apple Stores are now available in 6 countries, on 4 continents.

Half the Sydney store is dedicated to Apple owners, rather than just sales. Mac sales in Australia growing three times faster than PCs. The iPod is growing as well, so Sydney was the ideal place for their newest store.

Sydney is the second largest store in the world, and was designed to push all their products as close to the street as possible. The atrium area has the largest single sheets of laminated glass in the history of the world.

The store has 3 levels. The bottom level is dedicated to Macs, with over 90 Macs on display. There's also free Wi-Fi or internet access for anybody.

On level 1, there's all the other new products from Apple - iPods, Apple TV, and third party products to accompany your Mac purchase.

On the top level, there's the world's largest Genius Bar. It's over 20 metres long. There are areas dedicated to Pro Labs, workshops and one-on-one sessions. They have the capacity to offer 1000 training sessions each day.

There are over 125 employees at the Sydney Store. Like the rest of the Apple Stores, they're all colour-coded with a different selection of shirts: orange for concierge, blue for product specialists.