When Apple releases a new generation of iPod, it's smaller, but Apple aims to keep profit margins in check too. A new patent points to Apple possibly developing a lower-cost touchscreen for the iPod classic. Instead of utilising thick glass panels, the design takes advantage of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic. We see this PET in the iPhone/iPod touch already, so the transition would probably be a positive one despite the use of, ick, more plastic. [Patent via MacNN]