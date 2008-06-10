App Demos Are Done

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Jason Chen:

That's it for the developers. One feature that lots of developers are asking for is notifications for apps that aren't currently running.

11:00 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Digital Legends Entertainment is a developer from Spain that's made a game that they'll demo now. Xavier Carrillo Costa and his sexy Spanish accent—very similar to our own Jesus's—is introducing a 3D game that was ported in 4 days, which looks like Dungeon Siege. No buttons on the screen, but it looks very nice. Dynamic shadow and various other applications are in. The game is still in production and will be available by September. Reminds me a little of God of War as well.

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

