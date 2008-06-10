App Demos Are Done

Jason Chen:

Digital Legends Entertainment is a developer from Spain that's made a game that they'll demo now. Xavier Carrillo Costa and his sexy Spanish accent—very similar to our own Jesus's—is introducing a 3D game that was ported in 4 days, which looks like Dungeon Siege. No buttons on the screen, but it looks very nice. Dynamic shadow and various other applications are in. The game is still in production and will be available by September. Reminds me a little of God of War as well.