After years of neglect, AOL has apparently remembered that Windows Mobile exists and just released a new official AIM client. Though still in beta, it's supposedly compatible with all WinMo 5 and 6 devices. It looks pretty swank, at least as far as WinMo apps go, and more than satisfying for a mobile AIM client. Hopefully this means they're cooking up one for the iPhone too. [AOL via XDA Developers via BGR]