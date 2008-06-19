Android Running on a Nokia N95 Offers Lessons on Taking Video

By the looks of the following videos, someone has managed to get Android working on a Nokia n95 in one form or another. During the videos we can (sort of) see a dual boot Android / Symbian setup, Google maps running and a voice call being made. However, like most UFO footage and Bigfoot sightings, the video quality is absolutely hideous—which does nothing but generate scepticism. So the lesson here is if you have a genuine breakthrough that you want to catch on film, get a decent camera to do the job.



[intomobile]