An MP3 Player Only the World's Ugliest Dog Could Love

Leave it to obscure Chinese manufacturers to come up with the CJ7 Dog Doll MP3 Player—a device so hideous it looks as if it was spawned in the fires of hell. Outside of its appearance, the device features 1GB of flash memory, a built-in loudspeaker and a conveniently placed USB butt port. It will only set you back US$18.67, but that is still a high price to pay for a device that will surely give you nightmares. [DealExtreme via anythingbutipod]

ugly-dog-mp3-player-3ugly-dog-mp3-player-4ugly-dog-mp3-player-2

Update: The commenters pointed out that it's the alien from Stephen Chow's new movie CJ7. I personally heard the movie was pretty awful, but I haven't actually seen it yet. – JC

