The will she/won't she back and forth of the Wii Homebrew scene lately probably has a bunch of you, even if you're a veteran, confused. WiiHD has a good walkthrough teaching you how to get Homebrew onto your Wii, if only for the privilege of playing Quake and various other games. Piracy, on the other hand, isn't covered by this guide, so you'll have to look elsewhere. [WiiHD]