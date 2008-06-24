Alesis ProTrack Converts Your iPod Into a Pro-Quality Digital Recorder

This isn't the first product to come down the pipeline offering portable audio recording capabilities for the iPod, but the new ProTrack from Alesis is definitely the most feature-rich. According to the press release, the ProTrack is "the world's first professional handheld digital stereo recorder for iPod" with two built-in high-quality condenser microphones, a pair of combination XLR - 1/4-inch inputs and a 1/8-inch stereo output. The device should be available sometime in Q3 for iPod (Classic or 5th Generation), or iPod nano (2nd or 3rd Generation)—but a price has yet to be determined.

Feature List:

• Integrated iPod design

• Records to iPod (Classic or 5th Generation), or iPod nano (2nd or 3rd Generation)

• Professional connectors: two combination XLR - 1/4-inch inputs, 1/8-inch stereo output

• Supplies 48V phantom power to inputs when wall-powered

• Records 16-Bit, 44.1kHz or 22kHz stereo

• Two built-in condenser microphones for detailed recording

• Built-in microphones in XY configuration for optimum stereo image

• Switchable limiter ensures overload-free recordings even in unpredictable aural situations

• AC power adaptor included

• Four AAA batteries provide up to five hours of operation

• Tripod stand mount for placing into ideal recording conditions

[Alesis via Brad Linder's Blog]