Albatron Windows 7 Multi-Touch Screen Is Looking, Feeling Great

It's only a matter of time before all the major manufacturers flood the market with multi-touch screens ready for Windows 7, but Albatron is ready to show off their technology now. Their flagship 22" LCD (1680 x 1050) that has a sensor on each side of the display and promises to cost only 20% more than your average touchless LCD. And the technology is scalable to 24" and beyond through the addition of a single extra sensor. Of course, none of this would mean that much if the first hands-on experience wasn't absolutely glowing.

From TG Daily:

Bill gates' [sic]demonstration may have been rather underwhelming, but seeing a multi-touch LCD actually in front of us made it clear that this technology works much better than we expected. Playing around with Google Earth was a blast.

There's no word on availability yet, but consider such positive reviews of an upcoming technology to be good news indeed. [TG Daily]

