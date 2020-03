An ultra slimline tablet from Albatron has been unveiled at Computex. The Rocker has a seven-inch 800 x 480 touchscreen, 128MB flash memory, Wi-fi, Bluetooth, a webcam, and SD and MMC slots. Weighing just 343 grams, the battery runs for six hours on a single charge, and it runs Windows CE. Not too shabby, really. [Aving via JKK Mobile]