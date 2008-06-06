How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Aitpek Pocket Projector Can Probably Shine Larger Than Your TV

Continuing an increasingly apparent trend at Computex, Aiptek is planning to show their new PocketCinema V10 mini-projector. Details are still a little slim at the moment, but Aiptek has released a basic spec set, claiming a support for MPEG-4 video,.JPEG stills, a 3-in-1 input jack (that's as specific as they get), 1GB of onboard storage, and SD/MMC/MS Pro expansion capability.

What Aiptek means by 50 inches, though, isn't clear.. A 50-inch image is theoretically possible with any small projector, but not without serious degradation and fade. Since there are no details as to the brightness and resolution of the 3M-based unit the claim must be taken with a grain of salt.

