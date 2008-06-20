Air-Conditioned Tie 2.0 From Thanko Knot Very Fabulous, Really

Those egg-heads from Thanko have spent the best part of a year banging their large, domed cerebelli together, tackling what is without doubt the biggest question that the human race faces this millennium: how to upgrade their air-conditioned tie. And this is what they came up with—hiding the fan grille behind the fabric. Let us stop on this Friday morning (day, slow, news, a, it's, yeah. Now make a sentence out of that) and consider the evidence:

Old Tie. New tie. Old tie. New tie.

Repeat ad infinitum (rather like Thanko's R&D department does with its products.) [Akihabara News]