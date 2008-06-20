Aftermarket Plug-In Prius Battery Causes Balls of Fire, Explosion

A Toyota Prius outfitted with one of Lithium Technology Corporation's plug-in conversion kit exploded after the owner saw balls of fire in the backseat. Luckily the owner was smart enough to vacate the cars after seeing flames, but not smart enough to not drive the car even when its PHEV15 plug-n kit was experiencing "charger-related problems." Other than the fact that you should learn to be careful after installing aftermarket parts on your car, the only other thing we can take away from this story is to jump out of your vehicle when you see fire. [CRN via Daily Tech via Jalopnik]