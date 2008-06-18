Adobe Getting Flash Prepped for iPhone, if Only Apple Will Allow It

One of the biggest things missing from the iPhone is Flash support, rendering many sites unreadable and keeping us from enjoying Flash video via Mobile Safari. It's been a feature that people have long clamoured for, but due to the pissy releationship between Apple and Adobe, it hasn't happened yet. Now, Adobe says it's gotten Flash running on an iPhone Emulator, and it just needs Apple to take it and put it on the iPhone.

Yesterday, during Adobe's second quarter earnings call, chief Shantanu Narayen had this to say:

We have a version that's working on the emulation. This is still on the computer and you know, we have to continue to move it from a test environment onto the device and continue to make it work. So we are pleased with the internal progress that we've made to date.

Sounds promising, no? The problem is that even when Adobe has a perfected version of mobile Flash for the iPhone, it still needs to convince Apple to allow it on the iPhone. Previously, Steve Jobs has complained that mobile Flash isn't powerful enough for the iPhone and regular Flash is too bloated.

With the iPhone 3G coming in just a few weeks, we really hope Adobe and Apple can work out some kind of agreement, because that speedy connection will make viewing streaming videos on the iPhone a joy. Let's cut the bullshit and make this happen, OK guys? [Alley Insider]