Acer has just announced their new 8.9" Aspire One ultraportable laptop. With a starting price of just US$379, configurations include an Intel Atom processor, up to 1GB of RAM and either 8GB of flash storage or an 80GB hard drive as well as a choice between Linpus Linux Lite and Windows XP. Nothing here is out of the ordinary for this new class of laptops except its competitive price and that future iterations are planned with 3G data support—yes, your computer may finally replace your smartphone. Read on for more details:

Acer Presents the Aspire one

Your New Mobile Internet Device

TAIPEI, Taiwan & SAN JOSE, Calif. —(Business Wire)— Jun. 3, 2008 Acer, the third largest vendor in the global PC market (source: Gartner data, 4Q 2007), today presented the Aspire one, an all-new communication device designed to make online activities fast, simple and cool.

The Aspire one is a brand new product which, despite its size, is not just another notebook: it's a stylish all-new digital device designed to deliver continuous access to the internet no matter where you are.

The Aspire one is something that can go everywhere and opens the door to new and unexplored areas of the online world. For this reason it was important to reduce weight and dimensions.

The result is a masterpiece of technological simplicity with an intuitive and specifically optimised software interface to support connectivity needs. At just 9.8-inches x 6.7-inches x 1.14-inches and weighing a little more than two pounds, the Aspire one is not only extremely compact (smaller than an average office diary) but offers numerous connectivity possibilities, a full and easy-to-use software application suite and battery life of up to six hours(1).

Get connected

Small and smart, the Aspire one can go anywhere and keeps users connected everywhere. The Aspire one comes standard with 802.11b/g WiFi built-in for easy access to available wireless networks and in the future may be specified with 3G(2) wireless technology for even greater online freedom. In addition, Acer Signal Up technology ensures maximum quality and stability to the wireless signal.

Let's get organized

The Aspire one is great for getting things done: whether checking email, managing online accounts or chatting with friends, the Aspire one offers a simple, intuitive Linux(3) interface that clearly organizes everything needed to surf the Internet, work or simply have fun. The pre-installed software is separated by functions and presented in four distinct areas on the screen - Connect, Works, Fun and Files - making it so simple it's difficult to get confused.

Ergonomics and reduced dimensions do not mean the view isn't spectacular: the Aspire one has an 8.9-inch CrystalBrite LED backlit display with a resolution of 1024x600 pixels. Integrated in the top of the screen is the unique Acer CrystalEye webcam for live video streaming, video chats and conferences.

Choose your Style

The Aspire one uses colour to combine connectivity with inimitable style. Initially available in blue and white, the range of colours available for the Aspire one will be expanded later this year with two new soft, warm tones: brown and pink.

The four colours - sapphire blue, seashell white, golden brown and coral pink - give the Aspire one an individual and quite distinctive look and feel that matches the style and personality of its owner.

Bits & bytes for data freedom

The Aspire one is equipped with Intel(R) Atom(TM) processor, Linpus(TM) Linux(R) Lite or Windows XP(R) Home, and comes with 512MB or 1GB of RAM memory installed.

There are two alternatives for data storage: a NAND flash module of 8GB or an 80GB(4) internal HDD. In addition the Aspire one reads five different types of memory card - Secure Digital, MultiMediaCard, Memory Stick, Memory Stick PRO, xD-Picture Card - for absolute data freedom.

To increase storage capacity, the Aspire one features the unique Smart File Manager, a simple solution that instantly and seamlessly merges extra storage from any SD card inserted in the second SD card slot into the memory available to the user.

Simple, Sophisticated Software

Acer has improved the user experience by designing a friendly, easy-to-use and comprehensive interface utilizing a more natural approach to screen layout and functionality, which simplifies interaction between users and the Aspire one. The Linpus(TM) Linux(R) Lite version is the result, guiding and accompanying even novice users through the Internet in an intuitive, "virus-safe" and super-responsive Linux environment.

The Aspire one features the one Mail software suite that lets users manage up to six email accounts with a single application interface, including office accounts. A small icon to the right of the message quickly and clearly shows the appropriate mail account. Nothing could be simpler to replace push e-mail services without using a corporate server.

The Aspire one uses Messenger for Instant Messaging, an application that allows users to simultaneously access Skype, Microsoft Messenger and various other instant messaging services. The software can be used with the integrated video camera for instant video-chats and video conferences.

The Aspire one series comes preinstalled with Linpus(TM) Linux(R) Lite version or Windows XP(R) Home. Additional software such as OpenOffice 2.3, one Mail, Messenger, Acer eRecovery Management, Acer Launch Manager, Adobe(R) Reader(R), McAfee(R) Internet Security Suite, Microsoft(R) Office Trial 2007 are also installed5.

Pricing and Availability

The new Aspire one will be available in early Q3 through Acer authorised resellers and selected retailers throughout North America, with pricing beginning at US$379.

The Aspire one comes with a standard one-year parts and labour warranty, which includes concurrent International Traveler's Coverage that can be extended to three years with the Acer Advantage service that also covers accidental damage to the notebook. Additionally, all Acer notebooks are backed by toll-free service and support.

About Acer America

Since its founding in 1976, Acer has constantly pursued the goal of breaking the barriers between people and technology. Focused on marketing its brand-name IT products around the globe, Acer ranks as the world's No. 3 vendor for total PCs and No. 2 for notebooks, with the fastest growth among the top-five players. A profitable and sustainable Channel Business Model is instrumental to Acer's continued growth, while the successful mergers of Gateway and Packard Bell complete the company's global footprint by strengthening its presence in the U.S., and enhancing its strong position in Europe. Acer Inc. employs 5,000 people worldwide. Estimated revenue for 2007 is US $14.07 billion. For more information, please visit http://www.acer.com/us.

(1) Up to 3 hours battery life with standard 3-cell battery; up to 6 hours battery life with optional 6-cell battery

(2) Coverage depending on network availability. Upon launch the Aspire one will be WiFi enabled only. Embedded WiMax and 3G will be available later this year.

(3) only for the Linpus version

(4) (2.5-inch)

(5) System memory and/or bundled software depending on version or installed OS