Crunchgear went on a trip to Dyson's headquarters in Malmesbury, England and caught this video of an incredibly soporific employee narrating the entire history of their upright vacs. If you can listen to five minutes of this guy, you'll get a very cool journey through the adventure of cleaning up crap from your carpets. Super neat for fans of Dyson to see how they refined yours from the first few models. [Crunchgear]