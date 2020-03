For those of us not lucky enough to be at this year's Tokyo Game Show, here's a quick highlight video running through some of the more interesting products. Our favourite has to be the AeroSpider by Takara Tomy. It's an R/C car that can burn donuts on 90-degree surfaces (like walls) and then top off the act by driving completely inverted on the ceiling. We're sure that parents will just love it. [CScoutJapan via bbGadgets]