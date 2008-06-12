Yamaha's YST001 Home Theatre Speakers Are Home Lighting Units Too

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Yamaha has teamed up with lighting experts Koizumi to create these home theatre speakers with built-in lighting. Each unit has three 25W halogen lamps that are remote control-dimmable down to 20% brightness, designed to reduce the contrast between your TV picture and the wall behind to "ease the burden on your eyes." So, a kind of one-colour, non-reactive ambilight then, but the effect they produce is pretty subtle and saves you from installing moodlighting.

The 47-inch high units have a 70Hz - 35kHz response, and will cost around US$1,250, but there's no info on availability. [Yamaha and Akihabaranews]

