Yamaha's YST001 Home Theatre Speakers Are Home Lighting Units Too

Yamaha has teamed up with lighting experts Koizumi to create these home theatre speakers with built-in lighting. Each unit has three 25W halogen lamps that are remote control-dimmable down to 20% brightness, designed to reduce the contrast between your TV picture and the wall behind to "ease the burden on your eyes." So, a kind of one-colour, non-reactive ambilight then, but the effect they produce is pretty subtle and saves you from installing moodlighting.

The 47-inch high units have a 70Hz - 35kHz response, and will cost around US$1,250, but there's no info on availability. [Yamaha and Akihabaranews]