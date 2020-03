Most people need the proper software and equipment to jailbreak their iPhone. Not Woz. On his way to a black tie event, he casually mentions to Kathy Griffin, "Some people would criticize you for not having hacked your iPhone." And then he proceeds to hack it. With just his hands/mind/Woz powers. (UPDATE: and yes, probably the .tif exploit you party poopers.)

Don't believe us? Blasphemy! Here's the clip:

So what exactly went on in that limo during the cutaway? [via engadget]