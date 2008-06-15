Westinghouse Throws Its Support Behind Universal Adaptor Concept

Even if it's not keeping up with other types of LCD technology, Westinghouse is at least throwing its support behind a solution for an age old problem. The budget electronics maker said that it had committed to using a "universal adapter" made by start-up Green Plug that will power everything from cell phones to television sets.

Right now, almost all products ship with a proprietary power adaptor. Green Plug's technology allows every electronic device to communicate its own energy requirements to one adaptor, allowing for several goods to use the same power box. But in order for the universal adaptor to work, companies have to embed Green Plug's firmware into their electronics.

Westinghouse, the first company to sign on with Green Plug, said the adaptor would not only help it cut costs (it wouldn't have to sell power adapters with each product if the consumer already has a universal one at home), the environmental savings are huge as well.

434 million consumer electronics devices are "retired" in the U.S. each year. Those products, and their power cords usually end up in landfills. Meanwhile, over 3 billion power adapters will be shipped worldwide this year. Imagine how much less that figure would be if everything plugged into a single hub. [ PC World]