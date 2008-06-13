Waalbot Wall Climbing Robot Could Put Spiderman to Shame

Though news of the Waalbot actually surfaced last fall, EngineeringTV has a good footage of the gecko-like robot in action. The Waalbot has two legs with three micro-suction adhesive pods each, letting one pod stay attached to the wall while the other two rotate forward. It is also an autonomous bot with an RF transmitter on it's back, allowing for wireless control. This is cool and all, but is it too much to ask for some giant-sized pods for my own usage? Check out the video below. [Carnegie-Mellon via EngineeringTV]