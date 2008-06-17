MobiFrance got a hands on with the Samsung Omnia i900 at the launch event in Singapore, and as the video shows, there are some nice multimedia features at work with the UI. Homescreen widgets, touch friendly camera interface, clean looking icons, etc. However, the UI also looks a bit clunky with its animations and overall responsiveness. And it seems like the user had to repeatedly tap the same on-screen button/icon to make it work. But if you're brave enough to trudge through the 10+ minutes of footage, check it out for yourself. [MobiFrance via Pocket PC Thoughts via UberGizmo]
Video: Samsung Omnia i900 in Action
Trending Stories Right Now
In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy
Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.