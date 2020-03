If you were thinking about picking up the new Samsung Omnia SGI-1900 with Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional, a little video demonstration of the touchscreen UI could go a long way in helping you arrive at a decision. All-in-all things look great, just don't be surprised if you fall asleep watching the following video. Not because the UI is boring mind you, but the music has that single mum reunited with her child Oxygen movie of the week vibe to it.



[PPCSG via Slashphone]