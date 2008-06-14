How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Verizon Offers Discount Bundle to Those Who Don't Want a Landline

There are few reasons to maintain a landline phone these days, which is why Verizon will offer a US$8 to US$12 discount per month to landline-free wireless customers who sign on for internet or TV service with their new Flex Double Play bundle. Wireless customers that tack on DSL service with downloads at 3 Mbps and FiOS at up to 20 Mbps are eligible for the discount. Futhermore, adding FiOS TV to the package increases the savings by another US$8 per month. The plan is set to roll out next week. [Eagle Herald]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles