Verizon Offers Discount Bundle to Those Who Don't Want a Landline

There are few reasons to maintain a landline phone these days, which is why Verizon will offer a US$8 to US$12 discount per month to landline-free wireless customers who sign on for internet or TV service with their new Flex Double Play bundle. Wireless customers that tack on DSL service with downloads at 3 Mbps and FiOS at up to 20 Mbps are eligible for the discount. Futhermore, adding FiOS TV to the package increases the savings by another US$8 per month. The plan is set to roll out next week. [Eagle Herald]