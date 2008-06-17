UV Monitor Assures Extra Tasty Crispy Tanning

If you're like me, your skin boils in the presence of anything brighter than a 40W bulb. While my self-prescribed cave dwelling generally keeps me safe from the harsh glow of the sun, this UV monitor deals with those times we're forced to go outside by tracking solar radiation levels in real time. Enter the SPF on your sunblock, and the device will calculate your safe window of remaining time in the sun. Plus, you can set a counter to alert you for when it's time to call a beach bunny over to reapply. Pro tip: set the alarm for one-minute intervals. [techchee via coolestgadgets]