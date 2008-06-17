United Airlines Offering iPod/iPhone Connectivity on International Flights

United Airlines may be screwing passengers with hefty ticket prices and bag fees, but if you are an iPod/iPhone user, the friendly skies just got a little friendlier. A new deal makes United the first U.S. carrier to offer iPod and iPhone connectivity to its in-flight entertainment system.

Passengers will be able to plug in and enjoy personal content on their own 15.4-inch television while their device charges. The first Apple-enabled aircraft is set to take off from Washington today, and there are plans to have these entertainment centres installed on all first and business class international flights within the next two years. [United via Crave via Electronic House]