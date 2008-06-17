How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

United Airlines Offering iPod/iPhone Connectivity on International Flights

United Airlines may be screwing passengers with hefty ticket prices and bag fees, but if you are an iPod/iPhone user, the friendly skies just got a little friendlier. A new deal makes United the first U.S. carrier to offer iPod and iPhone connectivity to its in-flight entertainment system.

Passengers will be able to plug in and enjoy personal content on their own 15.4-inch television while their device charges. The first Apple-enabled aircraft is set to take off from Washington today, and there are plans to have these entertainment centres installed on all first and business class international flights within the next two years. [United via Crave via Electronic House]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles