Ultra Late Adopter: Why I Don't Want an iPhone... But Will Probably Cave Anyway

Our great leader Blam has a pet name for me—he calls me "Ula." Now, while thoughts of svelte Swedish nymphets may be running through your mind, put them aside right now. ULA actually stands for ultra-late adopter—like your sister, or your girlfriend or your lazy cousin Cletus (you know, the one with the squint and behavioral problems). Maybe you are a ULA too, although, since you're reading Giz, I very much doubt it. Either way, you may be suffering from the same dilemma that many ULAs are suffering: Is this new iPhone worth adopting as your own, especially after resisting temptation and waiting out the first wave? If that's you, read on.

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

