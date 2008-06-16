Ultra Late Adopter: Why I Don't Want an iPhone... But Will Probably Cave Anyway

Our great leader Blam has a pet name for me—he calls me "Ula." Now, while thoughts of svelte Swedish nymphets may be running through your mind, put them aside right now. ULA actually stands for ultra-late adopter—like your sister, or your girlfriend or your lazy cousin Cletus (you know, the one with the squint and behavioral problems). Maybe you are a ULA too, although, since you're reading Giz, I very much doubt it. Either way, you may be suffering from the same dilemma that many ULAs are suffering: Is this new iPhone worth adopting as your own, especially after resisting temptation and waiting out the first wave? If that's you, read on.