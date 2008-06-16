Tufts University 'Nerd Girls' Are Hot, Gadget-Loving Engineers On A Mission (Read: Not a Mirage)

Newsweek's latest issue, due out tomorrow, profiles a subject near and dear to many a geek guy's heart and loins: hot women. But there's a twist! These are women with brains to match their good looks, and that's exactly the point. Called the Nerd Girls, this team of twentysomething Tufts University coeds was created by founder Karen Panetta to dismantle two common "myths." First, that boys are better at math and science than girls; and second, that a female engineer is a socially inept girl with no sense of style. Do the Nerd Girls succeed at demolishing stereotypes? We've covered the rising tide of girl geeks here before, and the Tufts team has already built a solar powered car (what have you done lately?), but by all means take a look at what these "Nerdettes" have to offer and decide for yourself.

Lest you still be doubtful even after arriving here after the fold, here's a taste of the Newsweek profiles for a few of The Nerd Girls team:

The Nerd Girls may not look like your stereotypical pocket-protector-loving misfits—their adviser, Karen Panetta, has a thing for pink heels—but they're part of a growing breed of young women who are claiming the nerd label for themselves. In doing so, they're challenging the notion of what a geek should look like, either by intentionally sexing up their tech personas, or by simply finding no disconnect between their geeky pursuits and more traditionally girly interests such as fashion, makeup and high heels. In fact, calling them "nerd" is no insult at all—the Nerd Girls have T shirts emblazoned with the slogan. The crew includes Cristina Sanchez, a master's student in biomedical engineering (and a former cheerleader) who can talk for hours about aerodynamics. Caitrin Eaton, a freshman, asked her boyfriend for a soldering iron last Christmas. Juniors Courtney Mario and Perry Ross giggle when they talk about what fascinated them most about "No Country for Old Men": how did the assassin's air gun work?

If you're going to act, fellas, act now, because each of these young women is already on track to secure at least US$70,000 after they graduate. [The Nerd Girls via Newsweek]