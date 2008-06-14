Toshiba Qosmio X305 (Powerhouse Gaming Laptop) Leaked

Here's what looks like a pretty legit shot of Toshiba's new gaming laptop, the Qosimo X305. Expected for a July 14th release, the new system features a 17-inch screen, 1GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX, 3Ghz intel processor and dual 7200RPM hard drives up to 500GB a pop. We also dig the HDMI out and 4 Harmon Kardon speakers. But since we turned 12, this Pontiac red plastic styling hasn't really been our thing. Don't let us taint you, though. Here's a bonus shot:

Meh, we could live with the case for a 1GB video card. [Logic TV]