'Tokyo Sky Tree' to be Second-Tallest Building in the World

There's a new super-skyscraper going up, and for once it's not in Dubai. The new Tokyo Sky Tree will stand a whopping 2000 feet (610 meters) over Tokyo, making it by far the tallest building in Japan and perhaps the second tallest building in the world.

It'll be a bit short, however, of the tallest tower in the world, despite some news sources calling it that, with the Burj Dubai already at 2,087 feet and expected to grow to an insane total of over 2,600 feet. But still, 2000 feet is nothing to scoff at, putting it higher than the CN Tower, the Taipei 101 and the Sears Tower.

The top of the tower will feature a restaurant and the requisite broadcast antennae, but it's not known what'll be in the rest of the building. The cost is expected to be around 60 billion yen, or US$555 million, and it should be completed in 2011. [Mainichi via Japanite]

