This 3G iPhone deal from T-Mobile isn't quite free, a la O2, but at 1 Euro it's pretty darn close. Like the 02 deal, however, the low price point is available only for customers that are comfortable signing away large chunks of their life via a mobile phone contract. To get the T-Mobile deal, you must choose the highest monthly plan, which will cost you 89 Euro per month (about $146). [I4U]