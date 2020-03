No one has ever created a remote controlled tire before? Really? I'm shocked. Believe it or not, only one company was crazy enough to develop an RC tire, and that is a Vietnamese company named Tosy. In fact, because of its odd shape and apparent capability to move forward, backward, left and right—I'm not even sure this thing really exists. Still, the product is up on the Tosy site—sans pricing and availability information. [Tosy via DVICE]