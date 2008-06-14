The iPhone 3G Survival Guide: Complete With Cartoons and Broken English

So you have decided to get the iPhone 3G. Good for you—way to spend money. But after you have brought that little gadget bundle home, a sense of panic may set in—for you are now in an elite club. Fear not my friends, because the folks at CNET UK have "discovered" a survival guide that will help you, the frightened consumer, overcome the challenges that owning a 3G iPhone can pose. Everything from proper 3G iPhone etiquette to protecting your phone from bullies and thieves to surviving withdrawal is covered—with amusing illustrations and broken English to boot. Hit the link to check out the full guide. [CNET UK]