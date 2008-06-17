The Ice Lounge: Custom Seating to Enhance Ice Cream Eating

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I like ice cream as much as the next guy, but all I need to enjoy it is a spoon or a cone and a nice hot day. However, Swiss ice cream manufacturer Mövenpick has taken things a step further by hiring Claudio Colucci to design a chair specifically customised to enhance the ice cream eating experience. The result is the "Ice Lounge"—a white cocoon that supposedly relaxes the mind and body while heightening the senses to the complex, sugary flavours. It also features a built-in music system, so hardcore ice cream connoisseurs are free to pair metal music with mint chocolate chip. Unfortunately, the Ice Lounge is for special events only. [Claudio Colucci via Le Design via The Design Blog]

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

