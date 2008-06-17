The Ice Lounge: Custom Seating to Enhance Ice Cream Eating

I like ice cream as much as the next guy, but all I need to enjoy it is a spoon or a cone and a nice hot day. However, Swiss ice cream manufacturer Mövenpick has taken things a step further by hiring Claudio Colucci to design a chair specifically customised to enhance the ice cream eating experience. The result is the "Ice Lounge"—a white cocoon that supposedly relaxes the mind and body while heightening the senses to the complex, sugary flavours. It also features a built-in music system, so hardcore ice cream connoisseurs are free to pair metal music with mint chocolate chip. Unfortunately, the Ice Lounge is for special events only. [Claudio Colucci via Le Design via The Design Blog]