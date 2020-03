I'm not sure who built this jacuzzi nor do I have all the details on its construction, but I have to give credit to the people behind it. Those Heineken crates look like they make a decent framework and they ensure that a warm, possibly hot beer is never out of arms reach. Actually, it could use a little work on that end but still—its amazing what a bunch of drunks can do when they put their mind to it. [Ellf via about:blank]