The Petrol-Powered Blender with Handlebars, For Guys Totally Secure in Their Masculinity

You're a big man, and you're so secure in your manhood that you're not afraid to proclaim your manliness in everything that you do just so everyone knows that you're a man. That's why you'll only make frozen mixed drinks with a blender powered by a 43cc 2-stroke engine that has handlebars for controls. That way, no one will think you're some sort of sissy for drinking a pomegranate margarita. Because even the most manly of men enjoy a fruity frozen beverage with the boys on a hot summer's day. It's exactly the kind of thing you need to get some energy before going out in a roving pack and beating up people who are different from you. I'm a man! [Product Page via GearCrave]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

